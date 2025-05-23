WWE Reportedly Dealing With Two Obstacles While Moving WrestleMania 42 To Las Vegas

On Thursday, WWE and The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation announced that WrestleMania 42 would no longer be taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. When Wrestlenomics first broke the news, there was no further indication about the alternative location for WWE's biggest event of the year, with New Orleans hosting Money In The Bank in 2026 being the only scheduled future plans. However, on Friday it was reported that WWE will be looking to bring WrestleMania to Las Vegas for a second year in a row, mostly due to the amount of revenue the company earned from the 41st edition of the event this past April. That said, it seems like WWE's plan to host WrestleMania 42 at the Allegiant Stadium will be more difficult than initially expected.

According to Dave Meltzer in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," WWE has encountered two major hurdles that could prevent them from holding WrestleMania in "Sin City" next year. Firstly, he noted that a concert is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium over the scheduled weekend for WrestleMania 42, Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12, which may cause the move-in and set up time at the venue to be limited. In addition, the higher-ups at Allegiant Stadium have tried to change the concert date, but promoters have outlined that they have a set contract for the event and haven't been willing to negotiate.

Secondly, Meltzer explained that the Las Vegas Convention Center, which held fan gatherings last April, is available over WrestleMania weekend next year, but is lacking the amount of open space needed to host the occasion. Unfortunately, another event already has part of the Convention Center scheduled and is currently not willing to move. Meltzer also mentioned that WWE may have to settle with using less space at the facility or move to an alternative convention center, with the Mandalay Bay being the best option.