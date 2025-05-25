WWE's Las Vegas Presence Reportedly Expected To Increase Following WrestleMania Move

With New Orleans officially out of the running for the host city for WrestleMania 42, WWE is reportedly circling Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as the replacement. Multiple reports have cited WWE's interest in returning to Vegas, especially given the record-breaking revenue it produced in the days surrounding WWE WrestleMania 41 last month. According to a new report, this interest extends beyond WrestleMania 42 in 2026.

Per PWI Elite, fans can expect major WWE events emanating from Las Vegas to become an annual tradition moving forward. WrestleMania 41 in Sin City drew a combined 124,693 fans across two nights, making it the largest recorded gate in WWE history. After attracting a 114% boost in viewership, it also became the most watched WrestleMania in history.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently mirrored the aforementioned report, though noting that WWE planned to run shows in Las Vegas on a regular, not necessarily yearly, basis. WON added that the city itself is looking to host a major sports event every year, such as WrestleMania, the Super Bowl, the Final Four, and the College Football National Championship.

Originally, WWE announced WrestleMania 42 for April 11 and 12, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Following the reported change in venue, the company is now reportedly looking to change the show dates as well, with April 18 and April 19, 2026 as the target. In addition to WrestleMania 41, Las Vegas served as the backdrop for "WWE SmackDown," "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver, 2025 WWE Hall of Fame, "WWE Raw," and "NXT" last month. As for New Orleans, the city is in line for another future WrestleMania event as well as the 2026 Money in the Bank premium live event.