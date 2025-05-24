Triple H Announces WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Date, Promises New Orleans WrestleMania

New Orleans may have lost WrestleMania next year, but it was announced on Friday that the city will host Money in the Bank in 2026 at a later date than WWE fans are used to. In a video statement posted to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced the premium live event in 2026 will take place on August 29.

Levesque opened his statement by saying he was sure everyone had seen the news and the joint statement from TKO and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation on Thursday about "the shift in some of the dates on the WWE calendar." He announced Money in the Bank would take place in New Orleans next year at the end of August. He told fans to stay tuned for more information about a WrestleMania in New Orleans to be announced "at a later date."

"Money in the Bank is one of our biggest events of the year with high stakes, amazing drama, and the chance of a lifetime for two WWE superstars to walk away with a coveted Money in the Bank briefcase," Levesque said. "We can't wait and we look forward to seeing you there."

Big plans for @WWE and New Orleans for 2026 and beyond... pic.twitter.com/fExKOUPMc9 — Triple H (@TripleH) May 23, 2025

Money in the Bank is usually held between May and July. This year's Money in the Bank premium live event is set for June 7 in Los Angeles, California. The New Orleans date of August 29 will come after SummerSlam next year. Minneapolis, Minnesota is set to host a two-night SummerSlam in 2026 on August 1 and 2 at the U.S. Bank Stadium.