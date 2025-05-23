More Reported Details On WWE Moving WrestleMania 42 From New Orleans To Las Vegas

WWE will not host next year's WrestleMania in New Orleans, with Las Vegas reportedly the frontrunner to now host "The Show of Shows" in 2026. New details have emerged regarding WWE's reported plans for WrestleMania 42, as the pro wrestling giant plans to return to the venue that hosted WrestleMania 41.

As per "PWInsider Elite," WWE is closing in on a deal to take WrestleMania back to the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which hosted WrestleMania earlier this year. The report claims that WWE has not completed the deal but is close to completing it. WrestleMania 42, which was originally set to take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on April 11 and April 12, but the show is rumored to move a week later to April 18 and April 19, when it eventually moves to Las Vegas. The report further added that WWE officials are keeping details about the switch close to their chest.

New Orleans has hosted WrestleMania twice — WrestleMania 30 in 2014 and WrestleMania 34 in 2018, but will have to wait a while to host the mega event once again. WrestleMania will take place in the city at a future date, while the city will play host to Money in the Bank PLE next year. The announcement that WWE would host WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans was made by The Rock in February, when "WWE SmackDown" was in the city. The change of cities may impact smaller pro wrestling promotions and wrestling conventions that usually organize events around WrestleMania weekend in the host city.

New Orleans is one of the future host cities for WrestleMania, while WWE and the Indiana Sports Corp have signed a deal to bring WrestleMania, as well as the Royal Rumble and SummerSlam, to Indianapolis.