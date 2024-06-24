WWE Announces Host City For Royal Rumble 2025, Future SummerSlam & WrestleMania

Wrestling fans in Indianapolis, Indiana, will have plenty to look forward to in the coming years, as WWE is bringing three of its tentpole events to the city. According to a press release put out by the company and the Indiana Sports Corp on Monday morning, the 2025 Royal Rumble and future WrestleMania and SummerSlam shows will emanate from the city as part of a unique partnership.

Advertisement

The first event to hit Indianapolis will be next year's Royal Rumble, which is scheduled to take place from the Lucas Oil Stadium. No dates have been confirmed for the other premium live events at the time of this writing, but everyone involved is excited about WWE bringing three of its biggest shows to the city.

"We are excited to bring this groundbreaking partnership to Indianapolis and our state," said Patrick Talty, President of Indiana Sports Corp. "For over four decades, our city's sports strategy has brought in millions of visitors and priceless hours of international brand-building media coverage. This partnership with WWE continues to push that strategy forward in new and exciting ways. We look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to our community and state and showing them all that Indy has to offer."

Advertisement

The company will host "Raw," "SmackDown," and "NXT" live events across Indiana in the forthcoming months, but no dates have been confirmed yet. Similarly, WWE and the Sport Corp plan on introducing a collaborative program that will ensure the city benefits from the partnership after the announced shows are over.

While some of the announced Indianapolis shows remain shrouded in secrecy, other cities are already bracing for WWE's biggest events. WrestleMania 41 has been confirmed for Las Vegas and SummerSlam 2026 is scheduled to emanate from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.