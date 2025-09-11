Dave Meltzer Explains Why Saudi Arabia Wanted Star-Studded WWE WrestleMania For 2027

The reported deal struck between WWE and Saudi Arabia for WrestleMania 43 is expected to be formally announced within the next 24 hours. According to Dave Meltzer of "Wrestling Observer Radio," WWE initially wanted to hold its first WrestleMania in the respective country in 2028 as the company already had another location in mind for 2027. Saudi Arabia, however, strongly pushed for a WrestleMania to take place on their grounds in 2027.

Turki Al-Sheikh, the Chairman of Saudi's General Entertainment Authority, is said to be the driving force behind the securing of WrestleMania 43, given that he is "the final boss" in his department and has a high amount of money at his disposal. As for his reasoning behind his push, Meltzer reports that it stems from a historical milestone, specifically the 300th anniversary of Imam Muhammad bin Saud finding the first Saudi state, also known as the Emirate of Diriyah. This occasion is now celebrated yearly on February 22 as Saudi Founding Day, an official holiday for the residents of Saudi Arabia.

"They, in the same way [as the United States' Independence Day], wanted it on the 300th anniversary," Meltzer said. "They're paying the money for it. They have matches that they want and that they're working really, really hard to get, so even though it's a couple of years [away], I don't know if they're going to be able to get them, but they're going to spend a lot of money to get what they want."