Steve Austin Addresses Whether He's Satisfied With Final WWE Match Vs. Kevin Owens

After a 19-year stretch without wrestling a match, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin came out of retirement at WWE WrestleMania 38, facing Kevin Owens in the main event of night one. Austin recently appeared on "The Ariel Helwani Show" and shared that he would be "totally" at peace if that turns out to be his final match.

"I ran hard, I had fun, we achieved a lot, and it was what it was," Austin said. "I have no regrets. I gave it everything I had."

Austin acknowledged that he never wanted his career to overstay its welcome in the eyes of fans, as some viewers eventually turn on performers who keep going past their prime. Still, despite all of that, the wrestler kept hope alive for those who want to see the Attitude Era star break out his boots one last time.

"There's always that part in the back of your mind," Austin said of potentially wrestling again.

If he does get back in the ring, Austin made it clear that he'd want it billed as an "exhibition" match, similar to the final meeting of Nick Bockwinkel and Billy Robinson in 1992. That match took place in Japan and served as Robinson's farewell to wrestling, and Austin admires the way it was put together.

"Those guys were badasses that could really work, so to do something like that would be fun."

It's been a little over three years since Austin's last match, and he's now 60 years old. With WWE WrestleMania 41 taking place last month near Austin's home in Nevada, Austin showed up on night two to reveal the attendance numbers, stirring up some controversy along the way by accidentally ramming his ATV into the barricade and knocking over a fan in the front row.

