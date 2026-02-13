Dave Meltzer: Entire WWE WrestleMania Card 'Up For Change,' Only Punk Vs. Reigns Safe

"The Super Bowl of Professional Wrestling" is nearly 64 days away. But as the theme points out, in Las Vegas, you either win some or lose some. However, WWE doesn't want its plans to fold for its upcoming WrestleMania 42 event at the Allegiant Stadium. That said, it's back to the drawing board for the globally renowned company, after news broke earlier this week that ticket purchases were lower than expected. Known to report many silver lining moments WWE has had, even when the cards were stacked against them, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave a detailed analysis on what exactly is going on.

Hatred cannot shield nor terminate the already confirmed plans of having CM Punk defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against "The OTC" Roman Reigns. That said, this match remains permanently inked on this year's card, with the possibility of headlining the Sunday, April 19 show. Meltzer also noted that WWE is pushing for this title fight to be one of the biggest main event matches ever witnessed in WrestleMania history.

Now, here comes the nitty-gritty. Why the decline in sales? The answer: it has more to do with pricing and decline in tourism than it does creative plans. According to research, Las Vegas reported a 9.2 decrease from December 2024 to December 2025. Not to mention, Meltzer speculates the uncomfortable political climate here in the United States is causing global fans to think twice about traveling. He also mentioned that 'Mania will fall on the same weekend as the National Association of Broadcasters convention, causing limited hotel room openings for those who haven't already booked their trip.

As many know, plans for WrestleMania usually come after the Elimination Chamber PLE, where the unpicked champions will learn of their challengers in the men and women's divisions. Right now, those within the creative department are not on the same page when it comes to who should be where on this two-night card. One anonymous source told WON the plans they do have in motion shouldn't be changed, as they're good and should pique their fans interest. But for now, time will tell what "The Showcase of the Immortals" will bring to "Sin City." Stay tuned for more information on this matter in the coming weeks.