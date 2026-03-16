WWE's CJ Perry, Fka Lana, Comments On Danhausen Debut At Elimination Chamber

CJ Perry, aka Lana, is excited about Danhausen in WWE, and is eager to see how WWE CCO Triple H does comedy in pro wrestling.

Danhausen's debut drew a polarizing reaction both in the arena and on social media, but one person who was very positive about him is Perry, who wants to see WWE cater more to the entertainment side of pro wrestling.

"It [Danhausen's debut] made me really excited again about WWE because lately we've been doing all — well not just lately but in the Triple H era, as well as just in the ESPN era, we really have to push a lot of sports more than anything, right? And that's very understandable. It's professional wrestling, it's on ESPN right now, you know, it has to be very, very sports driven and I feel like in the old regime, we had a lot more comedy acts. We had a lot more comedy acts and dance acts and you know, I've kind of been missing the entertainment. I've been kind of missing someone going through a cake possibly," she said on "TMZ Sports." "I personally love the entertainment part. I love the soap opera stories. I love the comedy acts. I love the cakes. I love the flags and the medals."

While she loves the hard-hitting matches, she enjoys the entertainment aspect of WWE, which she reasoned is the reason why she fell in love with pro wrestling. She is curious to see how Danhausen fares in the promotion, and urged the fans to be patient with him.

"It will be really interesting to see how Danhausen does in this Triple H era because it used to be that Vince McMahon, it was a one-man show, right? And in this one-man show, Vince really drove all the comedy. He drove the comedy and the entertainment acts. And so now we're going to see what Triple H's comedy era looks like. And that's really exciting."

So far, Danhausen has featured in backstage skits on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," and has yet to wrestle.