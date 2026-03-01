Danhausen Debuts At WWE Elimination Chamber Via Mystery Crate After Departing AEW

WWE is about to get very nice, very evil. After months of speculation about his in-ring future, Danhausen is now part of WWE, as confirmed by his debut it Saturday's Elimination Chamber event.

Moments after hometown hero CM Punk defended his title against Finn Balor, an odd, very familiar crate was wheeled on the entrance ramp. Chicago waited with bated breath as WWE general managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce opened the box, just for the coffin inside to swing open. Several dancers in black bobs and white face paint paraded out before Danhausen, in his iconic cape and demonic face paint, pranced out, for the consideration of all in the WWE Universe. Danhausen waltzed around the ring and to the commentary table, where he interacted with Wade Barrett and Michael Cole in the booth before the segment ended.

Between the crate's appearances on previous episodes of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" and Aldis and Pearce's Saturday presence, it is heavily implied that Danhausen will head straight for the main roster, and will not be "WWE NXT-"bound, like many have suggested prior to his debut. Whether he is destined for the red or blue brand, however, is unclear.

Danhausen's WWE debut comes after reports regarding Danhausen's tenuous AEW status hit the wrestling news cycle in mid-2025, but astute fans saw the inevitable far before those stories. Danhausen's last AEW appearance was in 2023, on the Zero Hour prior to "AEW: Worlds End," despite being cleared to compete, as his many appearances on Ring of Honor and the United States' independent scene suggest. Danhausen's ultimate goodbye to AEW was confirmed just hours before the start of Elimination Chamber, when he was removed from the active roster page. Danhausen had only been a free agent for hours prior to his WWE debut.