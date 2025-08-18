Backstage Update On Danhausen's AEW Contract Status

Those who have paid close attention have likely concluded that Danhausen and AEW are heading for a divorce. Save for an appearance at Ring of Honor Final Battle this past December, the "very nice, very evil" star has been absent from AEW/ROH programming for over a year and a half, and when reports emerged earlier this year that Danhausen's contract was up in July, many expected he would very quickly be shown the door.

While that may still be the case, it hasn't happened yet. Fightful Select reports that July came and went with Danhausen still on the roster, and that he remains employed with AEW as of now. The reason for that is because time has been added onto Danhausen's contract, keeping him within the promotion through at least the beginning part of 2026.

The reason for Danhausen's contract being extended is unclear. At first glance, it would appear related to seven months he missed recovering from an injury in 2023. However, those close to the situation state that Danhausen had asked AEW not to renew a contract option they had in his deal that would've allowed him to leave the promotion and become a free agent. This would suggest that AEW instead picked up the option to extend his deal.

For those thinking that could be a sign that AEW is ready to use Danhausen again, that doesn't appear to be the case, as there are said to be no creative plans for Danhausen, in either AEW or Ring of Honor, at this time. Still, Danhausen has kept busy, wrestling regularly on the independent circuit during his absence.