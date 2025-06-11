Update On Danhausen's AEW Status

Everyone knows Danhausen to be both very nice, and very evil, but he has also been very absent from AEW in recent times as he has not featured in All Elite Wrestling since the Zero Hour portion of the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30, 2023. While he has kept busy in the past 18 months by wrestling for various independent promotions such as GCW, OTT, and House of Glory, Danhausen is still technically under contract with AEW, but that might not be the case for much longer.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Danhausen's AEW contract is set to expire in July, with the company having the option to add on any time missed through injury. However, due to the lack of TV time Danhausen has received over the past year-and-a-half, it would be very surprising if AEW does add time on to his deal. Danhausen has not been factored into any creative plans as of late, with Fightful even reporting that the man himself has reached out to AEW several times, only to be told that he wasn't needed at TV for that week, with no new plans being pitched as of late.

Danhausen did make a cameo appearance at the ROH Final Battle event in December 2024 after reports on his status in AEW began to circulate, leading many people, including a number of AEW and ROH stars, to believe that Danhausen would be factored into storylines, but he has not been seen on TV since Final Battle with no signs of another return on the horizon. The man himself has opened up about his prolonged absence from TV in recent months, stating that while he's fully appreciative of AEW allowing him to work indie shows and conventions, he believes his character is made for TV, and that's where he belongs.