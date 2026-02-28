Big Update On Danhausen's AEW Contract Status Heading Into WWE Elimination Chamber

Danhausen is no longer "All Elite" ahead of WWE presenting its Elimination Chamber premium live event in Chicago on Saturday. After the star hinted on social media on Friday that his time with Tony Khan's company had come to an end, a new report confirmed his deal is up.

According to a new update from Fightful Select, Danhausen's AEW deal officially expired. He was removed from AEW's roster page, a good indication that someone has very recently departed the company, earlier Saturday morning.

Fightful noted that Danhausen's time in the company was marked by a few injuries, but there were years that he was not booked on AEW programming while he was healthy. The outlet reported that his option year had been picked up by AEW, then his deal was extended due to injury time. Danhausen reportedly requested his option year not be picked up, as Fightful reported at the time, so he would not have to clear independent dates and merchandising opportunities with AEW.

Danhausen has been rumored to be joining WWE, as the company is currently running a mystery angle with a giant cargo box labeled with the instructions for it to not be opened until Elimination Chamber. The box was shipped back and forth between "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" until landing in Chicago at the show Saturday night. While Danhausen is rumored, and also a betting favorite, to be in the box, there have been no official reports, including from Fightful, that he is guaranteed to be debuting at Elimination Chamber.