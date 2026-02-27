Danhausen Hints At AEW Contract Expiration As WWE Rumors Swirl

There is always a sense of excitement and optimism for a wrestler when they jump from one company to another, both from the fans and the wrestler in question. The idea of starting a fresh new chapter in their career, stepping into a different world with different opportunities is both exciting and nerve-wrecking at the same time, and it's a feeling that virtually everyone can relate to on some level. In the case of Danhausen going from AEW to WWE, it looks like a perfect move at first but will that excitement last?

Let's start with the obvious point, and arguably one of the main reasons why WWE are so interested in signing Danhausen, he sells a boatload of merchandise. He is one of the most marketable wrestlers of the modern era who can appeal to virtually everyone. Comedy fans, horror fans, children, toy collectors, obviously wrestling fans, he's the type of character that is very easy to market and given TKO's love of milking its fans for every penny they have recently, Danhausen will be all over the WWE product if the company gets their way.

Danhausen also has the added benefit of being from AEW, which might not sound like a big deal but in the immediate short-term that will help him massively. Virtually everyone who has made the switch has gotten the red carpet treatment from the moment they walk through the door. Penta, Rey Fenix, Ricky Saints, Blake Monroe, Aleister Black, Rusev, Royce Keys, Ethan Page, even the likes of CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, all of them have been given big pushes as soon as they arrive. That's probably down to WWE wanting to make its company look more appealing to performers than AEW, but outside of a select few of those names mentioned, only a handful have actually done anything meaningful.

Punk and Rhodes have obviously done very well for themselves, as has Page in "WWE NXT," but the rest of them came in with a lot of fanfare and are now just kind of there. Penta has literally been feuding with either El Grande Americano or the people that portray that character and those associated with it. Rusev wanted to wrestle more but now just loses, as does Fenix but with more high-flying. Black has been injured this year but didn't exactly walk into the main event scene on "WWE SmackDown." Keys has been in the company for nearly a month and hasn't wrestled on TV yet. Starks is still talking about his potential in developmental despite the fact he's 36, and Monroe lost the NXT Women's North American Championship by accident and is no closer to getting that, or any major title back around her waist.

Danhausen will arrive with a lot of buzz, have that AEW treatment that everyone else got, but the shine will fade and he'll probably be in "NXT" or AAA in a comedy tag team with Mr. Iguana. But if that's what he wants, then fair play to him.