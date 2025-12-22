Backstage Report On Remaining Length Of Danhausen's AEW Contract

A new report claims that indie darling Danhausen's time with AEW is officially nearing its end. A report from Fightful Select has confirmed that the wrestler's contract is set to expire in February 2026. Their sources further claimed that he hasn't been backstage in AEW for a long time, nor considered for any storylines.

Danhausen's AEW debut was initially well-met by the audience and he seemed to be a high merch seller for the promotion. Unfortunately, over the years, Danhausen became less and less utilized, and when it came to actual rivalries, he wasn't booked into anything lasting. Danhausen has not wrestled in AEW since Worlds End 2023, followed by an appearance at ROH Final Battle in 2024. Reports in August claimed that the wrestler has been planning to leave the promotion but his AEW contract was extended due to all the time he lost because of the injuries he suffered since signing with them.

In the past, Danhausen has been open about his utilization in AEW in interviews, acknowledging that he wasn't doing anything in the promotion. While he was okay with there not being anything for him, he didn't understand why creative figures in the company simply couldn't come up with anything for him. He later added that AEW eventually told him to simply stay home and wrestle on the indies, which he was fine with considering that he didn't want to brought in to do nothing backstage, while always believing he was representing AEW wherever he went. It seems unlikely at this point that Danhausen and AEW can come to terms on a new contract, which would leave him free to sign with another company soon, if he so chooses.