AEW Star Danhausen Will Reportedly Draw Interest From WWE

WWE may become very nice, very evil, very soon — that is, if things go according to plan. News regarding Danhausen's AEW contract status has been making its way around, and on the eve of his deal's expiration, Danhausen could be looking to join the likes of Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill with an AEW-to-WWE jump.

Recently, Fightful Select added to Fightful's Danhausen contract saga by running a report from WrestleVotes Radio, who claimed that figures within WWE are eyeing the imminent free agent once his contract expires in February. According to these internal sources, WWE believes that Danhausen, a niche character best described as an carefree boogeyman, would thrive best in "NXT." It is unclear whether WWE has considered a main roster port for Danhausen upon his signing, or if they are content on making him an "NXT" staple for the foreseeable future.

Reports of Danhausen's AEW status are accompanied by a complete television programming absence from the former AEW staple. Danhausen has not been featured on AEW programming since Worlds End: Zero Hour 2023, and on ROH programming since ROH Final Battle 2024. According to sources, Danhausen was supposed to be released from his AEW contract in the summer, after requesting that injury time not be added to his obligations. AEW has not seemed to honor this request, and have kept him off of television as his contract plays itself out. While Danhausen has been kept off of television, he has been very active on the independent scene. His last match saw him claim the FWF Tag Team Titles alongside Bobby Orlando at CAP Wrestling's 8th Annual Major Pod Holiday Toy Drive.

Danhausen's unique character may challenge WWE's creative team, as it did AEW's. However, money talks, and Danhausen's heyday merch numbers may cause the pro wrestling conglomerate to look his way, come February.