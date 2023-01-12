Brian Myers Dubs AEW Star 'Proven Commodity' Citing Merch Sales

There are few wrestlers more in tune with the merchandise and licensing side of the business than Impact Wrestling's Brian Myers, whose "Major Wrestling Figure Podcast" with Matt Cardona has become an empire unto itself. On Tuesday, while appearing on "Busted Open Radio," the topic of Danhausen came up with Myers explaining why the very nice and very evil star has connected with fans the way he has.

"It's unexplainable," said Cordona. "It's amazing. It's absolutely amazing. Danhausen's popularity is like nothing I've ever seen before in pro wrestling. And the main reason I say that is because most fans that tell me they love Danhausen say 'I've never seen him wrestle, but I love this guy!' And if you love a wrestler," he continued, "you love that he's a wrestler! So that aspect is truly just — I can't grasp my brain around it. But he's a proven commodity."

Myers then added that he feels that one of the things that really made Danhausen stand out was how much more of a presence he was during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic than other wrestlers who were stuck at home. "In the pandemic, when people were sitting [at] home bored, he was producing content," Cardona stated. "He was making digital content for people to watch and to consume, and he grew his fanbase while a lot of people were just sitting [at] home on their ass. He's a go-getter." Danhausen certainly has been the center of attention as of late, as evidenced by a New York Times Magazine feature chronicling his popularity.