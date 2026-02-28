Danhausen Removed From AEW Roster Page Ahead Of Rumored WWE Elimination Chamber Debut

Danhausen is gone-hausen. Following reports from this past Friday, the former AEW and ROH showman made multiple posts on social media that indicated his departure and now free agency. And to confirm this, AEW has officially removed the "Very Nice, Very Evil" star from its roster page.

Last appearing on-screen as part of a cameo at ROH Final Battle in December 2024, Danhausen's contract status was swirling rapidly with mentions that due to months of inactivity, his contract was extended, preventing him from leaving at the end of last summer. Because of the lack of television time, he returned to the independent scene in hopes that AEW creative would call and bring him back to do any work for either company. However, that didn't happen.

In a couple of hours, WWE will broadcast its annual Elimination Chamber PLE live from Chicago. For several weeks, a huge crate has been hot potatoed backstage between "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," with instructions that read on the outside of the crate "Do Not Open Until 2-28-2026." Many are speculating that Danhausen is the man inside the crate. If that's the case, Danhausen could receive the spotlight he's been craving since the end of 2024. In past reports, it was mentioned that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a big fan of Danhausen's work, and believes he would be a great fit for the company (along with other WWE officials). Only time will tell-hausen.