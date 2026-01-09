Report: WWE Officials Are 'Very High' On Current AEW Star

The jump that wrestlers have made from going from one highly prominent North American promotion to the next between AEW and WWE has been astonishing to witness. With WWE maintaining its mission on building its future world heavyweight juggernauts, one particular wrestler stands out that currently resides in AEW's camp: Powerhouse Hobbs.

As it stands from recent reports by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is "very high" on securing the current AEW World Trios Champion when his contract is up, although no specific reports have been made on how soon that will be as of this report. Should he ever entertain the idea of jumping ship, he would make for a big acquisition for "WWE NXT," similar to other former AEW stars who joined the developmental roster last year, Blake Monroe (Mariah May) and Ricky Saints (Ricky Starks). Hobbs made his televised debut in AEW in July of 2020 for the now defunct "AEW Dark." His undeniable strength earned him his first singles run with the TNT Championship. He remains an indisputable staple in Samoa Joe's led stable, The Opps.

Speaking of interested parties, WWE is also eyeing the opportunity to bring aboard Danhausen, whose contract is set to expire with AEW and ROH next month. With big power players and TKO board members like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson very high on the "Very Nice, Very Evil" showman, reports from Fightful Select indicate that Danhausen would thrive well in "WWE NXT." However, it's unclear how soon he would be called up to the main roster, should the opportunity be accepted by the eccentric star.