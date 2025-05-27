NXT NA Champion Ricky Saints Discusses Transition To WWE

WWE star Ricky Saints has analyzed his move to WWE, as well as discussed what it means to be North American Champion.

Saints debuted in WWE in February, and it seems like his switch to the promotion happened in quick time, which he talked about during his recent interview with "MuscleManMalcolm."

"It was night and day. It was so fast, incredibly fast. But regardless of how fast it happened, the fact that it happened is what matters," said Saints.

The "WWE NXT" star secured his first title win, the North American Championship, just under two months following his debut. Saints is honored to hold the title and has explained the pride and responsibility that comes with having the title around his shoulders.

"It's incredible [to be North American Champion]. Obviously, it happened so fast. I'm not surprised. I take it with honor, obviously, because to carry this championship means that I carry this brand on my shoulder, means that I carry the company on my shoulder. I have no problems doing that. I love doing that. I love the pressure of that, especially when it comes to actually defending it too," he said. "I think it's a huge deal to be North American Champion."

Saints defeated another former AEW star, Shawn Spears, on the April 1 edition of "NXT" to win his first title in WWE, and has gone on to defend it twice — against Ethan Page and Lexis King. He asserted in the interview that he is open to facing anyone from "NXT," "Raw," or "SmackDown," and put his title on the line, declaring that he "wants them all."

Saints will first have to navigate past Ethan Page on this week's "NXT," with the winner earning the right to wrestle on the Worlds Collide show, where they will face an unnamed star.