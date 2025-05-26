Former AEW Star To Defend WWE NXT Men's North American Title At Worlds Collide

WWE's upcoming Worlds Collide PLE, which will be the first jointly-hosted pay-per-view between WWE and their new sister promotion AAA, will feature an NXT North American Championship match involving a former AEW star.

At Sunday's NXT Battleground PLE, NXT GM Ava Raine announced that the men's North American Champion would defend his title against an unnamed star at Worlds Collide, which is set to take place on June 7. The champion heading into that match will be determined on this week's "NXT," where two former AEW stars, current NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints and Ethan Page, will face off in a title match, with the winner taking the title to Worlds Collide.

Raine also revealed that the Saints-Page clash will open this week's "NXT." Page and Saints have history, with the two previously clashing at the Stand & Deliver PLE, where the latter successfully defended his North American Championship for the first time.

The May 27 edition of "NXT" will also see another title match as NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer will put her title on the line against Jacy Jayne, while TNA star Mike Santana will make his WWE debut in a singles match against Tavion Heights. The show will also see a singles match between Tatum Paxley and Jaida Parker.

The NXT North American title match is one of three matches confirmed so far for the Worlds Collide PLE. WWE announced at Saturday Night's Main Event that Chad Gable — who has faced some trouble against luchadors — will face AAA's El Hijo del Vikingo in the main event of the show. The previous night on "SmackDown," WWE revealed that Legado Del Fantasma will face off in a trios match against Psycho Clown, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., and Pagano.