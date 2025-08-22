WWE Officials, Including The Rock, Reportedly Have Interest In This AEW Star

Dwayne-hausen wants Danhausen? You read that right. Not only is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson a big fan of the "Very Nice, Very Evil" star, but the TKO board member wouldn't mind seeing him jump ship to WWE when he establishes free agency. As reported by veteran pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, others within WWE are into Danhausen's horror-comedy gimmick, and think he would be a great fit for the brand. However, there appears to be a major roadblock preventing him from possibly taking that offer if he chooses to do so right away: his binding contract status with AEW.

What was supposed to end this summer, frankly is not, as earlier this week, Fightful Select noted that Danhausen remains employed with AEW/ROH as of now because the company has tacked on more time due to injury recovery. It appears in his original deal, Danhausen had asked AEW not to offer a renewed contract option, but the tables seem to have turned. This would mean that he would remain on the roster at least until the beginning part of 2026. As of this report, no creative plans have been made to use the fan-favorite wrestler on either brand while still under contract.

Danhausen swooped into AEW in 2022 at "Dynamite: Beach Break." In 2023, a torn pectoral kept him on the injured reserved for most of the year. Since his comeback, he's mostly been competing in the indies, with a recent victory in a four-way contest between Seleziya Sparx, Brent Banks, and Vince Valor at Greentown Pro Wrestling last Saturday.