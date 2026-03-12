Danhausen Offers Update On When He Might Wrestle In WWE: 'I Hope Soon'

WWE's Danhausen has discussed his future plans in WWE and when he intends to begin wrestling.

Danhausen is quickly making an impression in WWE despite not wrestling in his new home promotion following his rather muted debut at Elimination Chamber. While speaking on "Raw Recap," the former AEW star outlined when he would start wrestling and what he intends to do after winning a few matches.

"I hope soon," replied the new WWE star when asked when fans can see him wrestle. "So far, I'm just going through and cursing some foes, trying to make some friends, possibly setting up some matches so I can win. And then that gives me more money. And then it gives me more likely chance to get on the truck."

Danhausen has had a list of demands and goals since joining WWE, with the latest being getting his face on WWE's trucks. While speaking about a hypothetical scenario in which he could wrestle any past or present star in WWE 2K, he named living stars like CM Punk and The Rock as two of the many wrestlers he would like to face, while also joking about how he would like to take back his finisher from Punk, the GTS, which he claims Punk stole from him. Danhausen last wrestled in January when he faced Eric Taylor in the indie promotion, Absolute Intense Wrestling, where he lost against Taylor.

The new WWE star has encountered many WWE wrestlers in his appearances on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," with him asking the blue brand's GM, Nick Aldis, about a Hall of Fame induction and also helping him find a mentor, with Aldis directing him towards an uninterested Miz. He's so far also cursed a few stars, which includes The Miz, El Grande Americano, and Dominik Mysterio.