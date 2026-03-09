WWE Raw Results 3/9 - Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match For The Women's IC Championship & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on March 9, 2026, coming to you live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington!

Fresh off dethroning Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber on February 28, AJ Lee will be finding out who will be challenging her for her title at WWE WrestleMania 42 as IYO SKY, Bayley, Ivy Nile, Raquel Rodriguez of Judgment Day, Lyra Valkyria, and Asuka of The Kabuki Warriors collide with one another in a Women's Intercontinental Championship WrestleMania 42 Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match. Lee welcomed any and all women in the back who wanted a shot at her Women's Intercontinental Championship during last Monday's episode of "Raw".

Penta will be putting his newly won Intercontinental Championship on the line tonight as he defends against OG El Grande Americano. As OG El Grande Americano has continued to cross paths with El Grande Americano, Rayo Americano, and Bravo Americano, Penta dethroned Dominik Mysterio as Intercontinental Champion last Monday thanks to some failed interference from Dominik's Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

While Oba Femi has racked up quick wins against the likes of Kit Wilson, The Miz, and Johnny Gargano over the past few weeks on "WWE SmackDown", he will be competing in his first ever match on "Raw" as he goes head-to-head with Rusev. Rusev called Femi out to the ring last Monday, leading to a brief verbal confrontation and a brawl between the two men that ended with Femi leaving Rusev laid out with a clothesline.