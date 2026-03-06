WWE SmackDown Results 3/6 - Undisputed WWE Title On The Line, #1 Contenders Tag Team Title Turmoil Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on March 7, 2026, coming to you live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon!

Drew McIntyre will be putting the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line for the first time on television since retaining against Sami Zayn at WWE Royal Rumble on January 31 as he defends against former two time titleholder Cody Rhodes. "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis informed McIntyre that he would have to defend his title tonight during the WWE Elimination Chamber post-show on February 28, with McIntyre having cost Rhodes the 2026 Men's Elimination Chamber match to Randy Orton by slipping into the Chamber while the door was open to let an interfering Seth Rollins out earlier that same night.

MFT's Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga will be finding out who their next challengers for the Tag Team Championship are as an unannounced number of tag teams on the "SmackDown" brand are set to compete in a Number One Contenders Tag Team Championship Turmoil Match. In other tag team news, Lash Legend and Nia Jax of The Irrestible Forces will be hosting a celebration after dethroning Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY as Women's Tag Team Champions during last Friday's episode of "SmackDown".

Speaking of Ripley, she will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on her mind to share as she prepares to challenge Jade Cargill for the Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 42. Not only did Ripley emerge victorious against Tiffany Stratton, Kiana James, Raquel Rodriguez of Judgment Day, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss to earn the right to challenge Cargill at the two night Premium Live Event, but SKY gave Ripley a heartfelt sendoff this past Monday on "WWE Raw" to take care of business as tensions between Ripley and Cargill have meteorically risen on social media over the last week.

Additionally, reigning United States Champion Carmelo Hayes will be hosting another US Open Challenge tonight for anyone in the back who wishes to answer the call. Hayes has retained his title against the likes of Johnny Gargano, Shinsuke Nakamura, TNA wrestling star Leon Slater, Ilja Dragunov, Rey Fenix, and most recently, Matt Cardona last Friday as he's continued to carry on the US Open Challenge since December 2025.