Dave Meltzer Says WWE & Tom Brady Are Still Negotiating For WrestleMania Appearance

Ever since NFL legend Tom Brady started taking shots at WWE and WWE star Logan Paul in the lead up to the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, many have speculated this could all be leading to Brady being involved at WrestleMania 42, coincidentally being held in the stadium of the Las Vegas Raiders, a team Brady has an ownership stake in. That speculation only grew when the Flag Football Classic finally took place, with Brady and Paul having several interactions, including one where Brady hit Paul with a football.

Discussing the Brady-Paul shenanigans on Monday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer seemed convinced that everything surrounding Brady and Paul over the last few weeks was an angle. While he stopped short of saying a Brady appearance at WrestleMania was a given, Meltzer confirmed that the former New England Patriot and WWE had been attempting to work out a deal.

"From what I have been told, they are in negotiations with Tom Brady," Meltzer said. "But there is absolutely not a deal at this point for Tom Brady. So it could happen. Obviously, Logan Paul and Tom Brady are working. I mean, everyone knows they're working the angle, I think people have seen that coming in.

"But...there could be something in some form at WrestleMania. It would not be a surprise. And what they did in the football game was clearly to build it, just as all the talk of, you know, Tom Brady cutting down pro wrestlers and the wrestlers all responding...that is all storyline. That is not like Tom Brady's a d**k and he doesn't respect pro wrestling."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription