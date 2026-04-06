WWE Raw Results 4/6 - Seth Rollins, Oba Femi & Brock Lesnar All Appear, RHIYO Takes On Michin & B-Fab

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on April 6, 2026, coming to you live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas!

GUNTHER made his return to "Raw" last Monday when he blindsided Seth Rollins with an attack as Rollins was in the midst of a verbal confrontation turned (almost) physical altercation with his former manager Paul Heyman. Following such, Rollins will be appearing in the opening moments of tonight's show with something on his mind to share.

Before they square off against one another at WrestleMania 42, Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar will both be making appearances on tonight's show. With Femi having taken out Lesnar in quick fashion with a pair of brief physical altercations on the March 16 and March 23 episodes of "Raw", the two men came face-to-face with one another last Monday. While "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce and security tried to get the two men separated, Femi shoved him which prompted WWE CCO Triple H to appear in an effort to break things up.

IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley will be joining forces for the first time since the February 27 episode of "SmackDown" when they lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to The Irresistible Forces as they collide with Michin and B-Fab. Not only will Ripley be challenging Michin and B-Fab's ally Jade Cargill for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 42, SKY came to Ripley's aid during this past Friday's "SmackDown" when Ripley scored a win against Michin in singles action and Michin, B-Fab, and Cargill had blindsided her with an attack in the moments that followed.

One half of the newly crowned World Tag Team Champion Austin Theory will be going head-to-head with longtime rival LA Knight. While Knight looked to stop Theory and his Vision stablemate Logan Paul from dethroning Jey Uso and Jimy Uso as World Tag Team Champions last Monday, YouTuber IShowSpeed hit Knight with Paul's signature pair of brass knuckles to take him out and ultimately allow The Vision to win the World Tag Team Championship.

Los Americanos' El Grande Americano, Rayo Americano, and Bravo Americano will be joining forces with one another to take on Je'Von Evans, Dragon Lee, and Intercontinental Champion Penta in a Six Man Tag Team Match. While Penta prepares to defend his title in a Five-Way Ladder Match against Evans, Lee, Rusev, and Judgment Day's JD McDonagh at WrestleMania 42, Rayo and Bravo were unsuccessful in dethroning Vanity Project's Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes as NXT Tag Team Champions this past Saturday at "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver.

Speaking of McDonagh, he will be competing in a match of his own as he faces his former stablemate and close friend Finn Balor. With McDonagh and his Judgment Day stablemates having kicked Balor out of the group a few weeks ago, Balor will be squaring off with AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 42.

Additionally, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk will be making an appearance on tonight's show following a series of confrontations turned physical brawls with his WrestleMania 42 opponent Roman Reigns.