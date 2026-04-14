WWE's Charlotte Flair To Tom Brady: 'Please Come To WrestleMania'

NFL legend Tom Brady has taken a few heavy shots at pro wrestling in the past few months, specifically towards Logan Paul, leading many to believe that he will likely be involved in WrestleMania to some effect. Now, he has an explicit invitation from wrestling royalty, specifically WWE's Charlotte Flair.

"I respect Tom and maybe it was like, he was trying to be funny ... but I say this to any professional athlete — and Tom is, what, the greatest of all time — it is very different being in the ring than watching it," Flair expressed during an interview on ESPN's "Unsportsmanlike." "Tom, please come to WrestleMania! See what it's like! Please. Take on Cody [Rhodes], Roman [Reigns], [CM] Punk, anybody!"

While Flair was careful to say she doesn't know whether Brady is on his way to a WrestleMania appearance, WWE and Brady were in talks last month, per reports from the Wrestling Observer. It remains to be seen whether those talks bear fruit. It should be noted that not everyone thinks WWE has been handling Brady's potential WrestleMania inclusion correctly — Tommy Dreamer expressed that having Brady act as a heel going into WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, where he's a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, makes no sense, and it would've been better to have him act as a babyface instead.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "ESPN's Unsportsmanlike," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.