Tommy Dreamer Isn't Sure How Tom Brady Fits Into WWE WrestleMania 42 Plans

NFL legend Tom Brady has been teasing an appearance in WWE with the numerous shots he's taken at WWE, and veteran star Tommy Dreamer is uncertain about the angle WWE and Brady are going for heading into Wrestlemania.

Brady has had arguments with Paul about WWE wrestlers being "cute and scripted," which ruffled many feathers in WWE. The comments have stirred a hornet's nest, with Seth Rollins stating that Brady doesn't have the guts to step in the ring with him. With WrestleMania just a few weeks away, fans have been wondering how Brady fits into the scheme of things, a question that Dreamer doesn't have an answer for.

"He's an owner or he's involved with the [Las Vegas] Raiders, so if you put him out there in a wrestling crowd, I think he might get booed because it's not like a lot of Raiders fans are gonna be going to this thing called WrestleMania. If you put Gunther at a Raiders game and he sh*t on football and he sh*t on the Raiders, he'd be the heel. So Brady is kind of being this heel role, so I don't know what they're [WWE] doing. Because, again, you got to think of the payoff. If it's Logan Paul-Tom Brady in a match, I don't know if that's happening," he said on "Busted Open." "And then the other part, like when we were talking about like dealing with celebrities and a celebrity of the magnitude of a Tom Brady, if Tom Brady's secretly training, if Tom Brady's doing all this stuff, do you think Tom Brady's gonna want to lose in Allegiant Stadium in a match?"

While Dreamer isn't sure how Brady fits into the scheme of things heading into WrestleMania 42, he is sure that one other celebrity deserves a WrestleMania match — Jelly Roll. The ECW Original believes that the Grammy winner has done enough with his promos and his ability to draw fans to get himself a spot on the card at "The Show of Shows."