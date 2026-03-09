WWE's Seth Rollins: 'I Don't Think Tom Brady Has The Guts' To Show Up At WrestleMania

Seth Rollins has picked a fight with Tom Brady and slammed him for calling pro wrestling "cute," while also stating that Brady will not wrestle at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania often has celebrity cameos, and one person rumored to feature at this year's "Show of Shows" is former NFL star Brady. Brady recently ridiculed pro wrestling during his conversation with Logan Paul, which seems to have irked injured WWE star Seth Rollins, who lashed out at Brady, while also challenging him to a match at the event next month.

"I don't think Tom Brady has the guts to show up and do anything at WrestleMania. He called the WWE wrestling cute as he was comparing it to other athletes. [He said] It's a cute thing you do, he said this to Logan Paul in one of his interviews," he began when speaking to ESPN Radio's "UnSportsManlike" podcast. "He's going to chirp from afar. And then he's going to go play flag football. He's going to go put on a suit, he's going to get in the broadcast booth — and he's going to be great at it.

When asked if he would wrestle Brady at WrestleMania even though he's injured, Rollins confidently said that he would face the NFL legend and beat him easily.

"I would guarantee that I would wrestle Tom Brady. He would not stand a chance against me even with one bad shoulder. It wouldn't matter. I don't need any shoulders to stop Tom Brady. All I need is a good foot and I've got two of them. So I'm set. All right. We're good there."

Rollins praised everything Brady has achieved in the football world and even stated that he is a fan of his broadcasting ability. However, he vehemently said that he doesn't have the guts to step into the ring at WrestleMania.