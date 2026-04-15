Grammy-Nominee Joe Jonas To Perform At WWE WrestleMania Sunday

Much to the chagrin of some wrestling fans, WrestleMania 42 has seemed even more celebrity focused than usual. Popular streamer IShowSpeed has found himself teaming with Logan Paul and Austin Theory to take on The Usos and LA Knight, while rapper Lil Yachty has aligned himself with Trick Williams ahead of his US Championship match against Sami Zayn. But the most notable celebrity involvement has come from ESPN personality Pat McAfee, whose alliance with Randy Orton in his feud with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has left many, from Bully Ray to Rhodes himself, baffled.

Now another celebrity is getting involved in WrestleMania 42, though it appears they won't be getting involved in any sort of ring action. Taking to X on Wednesday afternoon, WWE announced that Grammy-nominated recording artist Joe Jonas will be performing the American National Anthem prior to Night Two of WrestleMania on Sunday. As no announcement was made regarding Jonas and Night One of WrestleMania, it is possible WWE may announce another singer who will perform the anthem on that night.

Multi-platinum and grammy-nominated recording artist @joejonas will be performing the National Anthem to kick off WrestleMania 42 Sunday! 🎶#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/xm9g0bLbkE — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2026

Jonas, who has no prior association with pro wrestling, is best known as a member of the popular musical Jonas Brothers alongside his older brother Kevin and younger brother Nick, though he has also branched off into a solo career, releasing his second album, "Music for People Who Believe in Love," last year. He will become the latest in a long line of musical performers to sing the national anthem, or "American the Beautiful," at WrestleMania, joining Aretha Franklin, Woody Nelson, Ray Charles, and frequent WWE collaborator Jelly Roll.