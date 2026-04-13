Bully Ray Explains Why WWE's Pat McAfee Storyline Is Still 'Not Working'

The wrestling world continues to be baffled by the inclusion of ESPN star and former WWE commentator Pat McAfee in the Undisputed WWE Championship storyline between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton set for WrestleMania 42. Even stars within WWE's own locker room are not fans of McAfee's involvement, and the fact he ran down the professional wrestling business and brought up the fact that WrestleMania tickets are not selling well. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray broke down the storyline on "Busted Open Radio" following McAfee's second promo on "WWE SmackDown," where he revealed a sale on tickets, and then stole the championship after a beat down on Rhodes, and explained why it just isn't working.

"For three years we have been so excited," he said. "Fans have been so excited for Randy and Cody. The boys have been excited for Randy and Cody and now we're going to get Randy and Cody, but we're getting people thrown into it that have no business being there. We don't want them there. It's not working. It's not helping and it's making... people angry."

Bully Ray said that there's no saving this, because there's no connecting the dots with the seemingly random additions of celebrities. He explained he understood the idea that it's being talked about everywhere, but it's not being discussed in a positive way.

"We're still going to wind up getting Pat McAfee and Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes and Jelly Roll at Backlash," he said. "I have nothing against Pat McAfee... Pat McAfee has done a tremendous job when he's been thrown in the ring. But nobody wants Pat McAfee f****** involved in this story or a match between Orton and Rhodes. Nobody. The boys in the locker room hate it. Creative hates it."