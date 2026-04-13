Bully Ray Explains Why WWE's Pat McAfee Storyline Is Still 'Not Working'
The wrestling world continues to be baffled by the inclusion of ESPN star and former WWE commentator Pat McAfee in the Undisputed WWE Championship storyline between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton set for WrestleMania 42. Even stars within WWE's own locker room are not fans of McAfee's involvement, and the fact he ran down the professional wrestling business and brought up the fact that WrestleMania tickets are not selling well. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray broke down the storyline on "Busted Open Radio" following McAfee's second promo on "WWE SmackDown," where he revealed a sale on tickets, and then stole the championship after a beat down on Rhodes, and explained why it just isn't working.
"For three years we have been so excited," he said. "Fans have been so excited for Randy and Cody. The boys have been excited for Randy and Cody and now we're going to get Randy and Cody, but we're getting people thrown into it that have no business being there. We don't want them there. It's not working. It's not helping and it's making... people angry."
Bully Ray said that there's no saving this, because there's no connecting the dots with the seemingly random additions of celebrities. He explained he understood the idea that it's being talked about everywhere, but it's not being discussed in a positive way.
"We're still going to wind up getting Pat McAfee and Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes and Jelly Roll at Backlash," he said. "I have nothing against Pat McAfee... Pat McAfee has done a tremendous job when he's been thrown in the ring. But nobody wants Pat McAfee f****** involved in this story or a match between Orton and Rhodes. Nobody. The boys in the locker room hate it. Creative hates it."
Further Additions Can't Save Story
When co-host Dave LeGreca questioned if there was anything that could be done to save the angle and connect the dots, Bully Ray said there wasn't. He said that not even major appearances from "Stone Cold" Steve Austin or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could save the angle, because once again, they'd be shoehorned into the story and force-fed to fans, much like McAfee and Jelly Roll. He explained his biggest issue was the fact that Orton and Rhodes don't need any involvement to tell their story, as they've more than earned it on their own.
"I get to look on a marquee and see an 'Orton' and a 'Rhodes,'" Bully Ray said. "That in and of itself should be good enough for a main event of WrestleMania. I shouldn't have to see a name next to 'Randy Orton's.' I shouldn't have to see a name next to 'Cody Rhodes...' Nobody belongs on that marquee other than Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. Nobody. They have earned the right just like Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant. Just like Steve Austin and The Rock. Just like anybody else who has earned the right to main event WrestleMania on the merit of their name. A f****** Orton and a f****** Rhodes. What more do you need?"
Orton and Rhodes are set to be the main event of night one of WrestleMania, the night McAfee was promoting a ticket sale for, despite proclaiming Orton was enough of a draw as it is. As of this writing, WWE has yet to declare either night of the show a sell out.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.
Opinion: Bully Ray is right
I understand the history of celebrity involvement at WrestleMania since the very beginning, but this is not it. When listening to "Busted Open" and hearing Bully Ray get the most heated I have ever heard him on the show, all I could think was, "Yup. Same." It also makes me want to scream into the ether. I completely understand his frustration, as a person who watched Orton, Rhodes, and Ted DiBiase Jr. in Legacy back in 2008ish to 2010. I can't imagine being a Hall of Famer watching this unfold and likely hearing from stars in the back expressing their frustrations.
There is more than enough story to Orton and Rhodes by themselves, plain and simple. While this is an issue that has now landed in the laps of WWE creative, current reports are that this was a high-level TKO decision, which is problematic on so many levels, and WWE fans should be worried about that fact.
Orton and Rhodes do not need these names alongside them, like Bully repeatedly said. Hell, even in a promo graphic for "SmackDown" on Friday, McAfee's render was placed in front of Orton's. It was a simple move on Photoshop, but since he's been the one on the microphone in the heel side of the feud, it felt pointed. "The Viper" has almost faded into the background.
Bully's also right that any further additions, even on the wrestling side of things with someone like The Rock or "Stone Cold" would only make this feel messier. And, when Orton likely wins his 15th title on the "Grandest Stage of Them All," it's going to feel kind of tainted, for lack of a better term, with just how truly awful this storyline has been. It sounds pessimistic, but I don't think there is any saving this.