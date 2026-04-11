Pat McAfee Announces 25% Off Sale On WrestleMania Saturday Tickets On WWE SmackDown

Pat McAfee appeared on "WWE SmackDown" to announce a discount deal for WrestleMania Saturday and take aim at Cody Rhodes alongside Randy Orton.

McAfee came out for his scheduled segment, having aligned with Orton in a bid to 'save the business' by helping him win the title at WrestleMania. But first he was confronted by fellow celebrity guest Jelly Roll, with Nick Aldis barely managing to keep things cool between them.

When McAfee came down to the ring, he went into how and why he is trying to save the business and continued to run down the current state of the company. He took aim at CM Punk for his "MAGAFee" jibes, calling him a corporate fraud who takes money from TKO while also claiming to be on the side of fans.

He then announced that he had paired with RAM and asked them to cover a 25% discount for those who buy WrestleMania Saturday tickets from now until the end of "WWE Raw" on Monday, and emphasized that it would only apply for the Saturday card, set to be main evented by Rhodes and Orton. McAfee described the Sunday card as "a**."

Rhodes eventually came out as McAfee turned his attention to him, calling him a "play wrestler" and pointing out that McAfee had spent the past three years dancing on the announcer's desk. So he would like him to dress up as his favorite wrestler and get it out of his system before going back to whomever sent him and saying, "Thank you daddy."

Eventually Orton was shown backstage to have attacked Jelly Roll and the segment ended after Orton beat Rhodes down, posing alongside McAfee with the WWE title belt. McAfee would ultimately leave "SmackDown" with Rhodes' championship.