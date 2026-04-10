WWE's Damian Priest On Pat McAfee Storyline: 'It Sucks'

WWE fans have heard the thoughts of Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, by way of scathing promos, on the addition of Pat McAfee to WrestleMania 42 as Randy Orton's mystery ally. Now, WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest has offered his thoughts on "GABBY AF." Priest didn't hold back about McAfee's promo on "WWE SmackDown," where he brought up everything from low ticket sales to low ratings. Priest said he gets along with McAfee, but it wasn't his taste.

"It sucks. I'm not a fan," he said. "I don't think that helps anything. He didn't need it. For me, and I'm sure a lot of people aren't going to be happy that I said that, in the locker room, specifically, a lot of us weren't happy. That's real. I was asked by some of the younger talent 'What did I think?' I thought it was bull."

Priest explained that he didn't like how McAfee could come in and drop "F" bombs on a PG show, as other talent could benefit from that in their promos. He said it "p***** him off" that someone who's not there all the time got away with saying something like that. Priest said the locker room is in agreement that they wanted to take the microphone away from McAfee. He did say, at the end of the day, you want people to be talking about a segment.

"It is [garnering] attention, which is the whole point," he said. "They're trying to sell this match and obviously adding somebody like Pat McAfee does add, don't get me wrong. He's got a crazy following and he's very popular, but I don't agree with the way he went about it."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "GABBY AF" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.