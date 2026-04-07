CM Punk Drops WWE Raw Pipe Bomb On Roman Reigns, Pat McAfee, WrestleMania Ticket Prices

CM Punk kicked off "Raw" with another promo against his WrestleMania 42 opponent, Roman Reigns. This time it was a pipe bomb as Reigns wasn't there and no Usos came to the ring either, and Punk began in his notorious cross-legged seated position. He said he doesn't care that Reigns hates him because he "won't trade his authenticity for approval." He called Reigns a loser, boring, and plastic.

Punk said he films tv shows and movies without taking time off, but Reigns leaves for months at a time. He started taking shots at The Rock and said he was a former Hollywood superstar. He stated, "my bloated cousin isn't on the Board of Directors. I don't surround myself with Wise Men or Advocates. My daddy wasn't a pro wrestler who gave me a favored job because I sucked at football." He says he earned everything he's gotten and "they can't control me" and later said, "you can't blackball me! They can't blackball me!"

Before leaving, Punk took shots at Pat McAfee. He called him a "no brain hillbilly" and that he won't have someone "who kicked football for a living come to my business and talk to me about selling tickets and putting a**es in seats. You got a receipt coming to you!" He then took a shot at Endeavor CEO, Ari Emmanuel when he told McAfee to talk to his agent "and tell him to lower the ticket prices for WrestleMania." Earlier in the day, Cody Rhodes posted a photo of Kurt Russell as Wyatt Earp and tagged Punk in his Instastory. Punk posted a photo of Val Kilmer as Doc Holliday and tagged Rhodes. Earp and Holliday are longtime friends in the movie "Tombstone," implying that Punk is supportive of Rhodes and isn't a fan of McAfee involving himself in Rhodes and Orton's feud.