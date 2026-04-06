Report Points Out Potential Ties Between Pat McAfee, Netflix & TKO's Ari Emanuel

In only a few days, the reveal of Pat McAfee as Randy Orton's mystery ally has become one of the most infamous moments in recent WWE history. Many are still trying to piece together how this all came about, with reports suggesting that TKO/Endeavor executive Ari Emanuel was instrumental in McAfee being chosen for the role. This was especially provocative in the wake of previous reports that revealed Emanuel had gotten behind McAfee as an overall personality, and was looking to turn McAfee into the next "Sylvester Stallone."

Now some more info suggests even more ties between McAfee and WWE's broadcasting partners could've helped play a role. Taking to X on Monday morning, media and strategy executive Blake Avignon reported that Netflix had become the favorite to land McAfee's popular podcast, "The Pat McAfee Show," when it's rights become available in the next 12-24 months. Perhaps more notable however is that Avignon suggests that Emanuel, as McAfee's agent, will be heavily involved in negotiating McAfee's next deal.

As for why Netflix would have the advantage over ESPN, which currently airs "The Pat McAfee Show," it's believed that Netflix's attempts to expand into video podcasting, and their current broadcasting deal with "WWE Raw," where McAfee occasionally serves as commentator, would make the streamer a more ideal landing spot for McAfee. Avignon also sees the logic of the move following McAfee's "SmackDown" angle and recent comments from WWE chief content officer Triple H, who noted that McAfee was "the face of WWE" according to many.

Sources: .@Netflix is expected to be a primary front-runner to secure @PatMcAfeeShow as his next deal window begins to take shape over the next 12–24 months as his @ESPN deal progresses, with @AriEmanuel now involved in positioning his next deal. Between Netflix's move into video... pic.twitter.com/P9lfK1Oaro — Blake "Axe" Avignon (@bobby_s_axelrod) April 6, 2026

Ultimately, McAfee's next podcasting move, and how WWE, Emanuel, Netflix, and ESPN will factor in, is still a ways away from sorting itself out. In the meantime, McAfee looks to be heavily factored into WWE plans unless Randy Orton loses to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 42, in which case McAfee has vowed to never appear on WWE TV again.