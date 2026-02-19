WWE's Pat McAfee Set For Paramount+ Series Guest Stint

Former NFL kicker Pat McAfee has conquered the world of sport media, tested his skills in a WWE ring as well as the broadcast table, and now he's adding another feather to his cap by entering the film industry.

According to Bloomberg, Ari Emanuel, who co-founded TKO Group Holdings (the organization that owns WWE and UFC), is looking to book McAfee for several acting roles. Emanuel no longer runs Endeavor, the company that owns TKO, as its since rebranded to WME Group, where the 64-year-old is the executive chairman and manages many notable clients such as Larry David and Seth MacFarlane. Emanuel reportedly has McAfee on his latest talent list and has started to land him roles in film and TV, including a major Paramount+ show.

Later this year, "Tulsa King" starring Sylvester Stallone is set to release its fourth season, where McAfee will appear in a four-episode arc. The WWE commentator is also scheduled to play a part in Peter Berg's upcoming film "The Mosquito Bowl," which is a sports drama inspired by the author Buzz Bissinger, who wrote "Friday Night Lights."

McAfee has been part of WWE's announce team for the past four years, but hasn't been seen on the company's programming since June, as he chose to focus on his commitments to "The Pat McAfee Show" and college football coverage after experiencing burnout from his various responsibilities. That said, McAfee has been featured at the last four editions of WrestleMania, and with the event on the horizon, it's possible that he could return to his commentary duties for WWE's biggest show of the year.