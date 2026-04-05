Backstage News On Cody Rhodes Promo Responding To Pat McAfee Reveal On WWE SmackDown

Ever since Randy Orton went for blood on the current three-time Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, "The American Nightmare" has faced nothing but hard times. Ahead of his title defense at WrestleMania 42, the polarizing star got pummeled once more by Orton, but also by "The Viper's" newest ally in the returning Pat McAfee on Friday's "WWE SmackDown." That said, Rhodes had nothing but hatred coursing through his veins later on in the show. And his verbal bullets weren't just aimed towards Orton and McAfee, but TKO (WWE's parent company) too.

According to PWInsider, the newest reports coming in from Rhodes' responsive promo was not listed on the planned rundown for the show. Also, there's belief that the statements made by the current champion reflected his real thoughts on TKO inserting McAfee into this storyline.

Confirming those reports, BodySlam+ added that Rhodes was instructed to go to the ring later that evening and "shoot from the hip" regarding McAfee's involvement. They added that the reports they were given noted that Rhodes and members of WWE's creative team have "legitimate gripes" with TKO for "sticking their nose in storylines close to WrestleMania" multiple years in a row. As our publication recently reported, Ari Emanuel, the CEO and Executive Chairman of TKO, thinks inviting and incorporating mainstream celebrities into the current WrestleMania 42 build up will enhance last minute ticket purchases before the April 18 and 19th shows.

Twenty years in the making, Rhodes and Orton, two former friends who bonded over their generational ties in this business, will stand in opposition in less than two weeks. Orton's goal is to add another notch in his decorated career by becoming a 15-time World Champion.