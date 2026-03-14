Randy Orton Turns Heel, Bloodies Cody Rhodes After Signing Contract On WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton turned heel with a brutal and bloody attack on Cody Rhodes in the main event of "WWE SmackDown."

Orton won the Men's Elimination Chamber match, pinning Rhodes, to earn his upcoming shot at the WWE Championship – specifically, his 15th – at WrestleMania 42. But then Rhodes got a rematch for the title against Drew McIntyre during last week's "SmackDown," and eventually won that bout to become three-time WWE Champion and confirm he would be going into his fourth consecutive main event against Orton.

The pair looked to be heading into their match as respectful friends and challengers, sitting down next to one another for the contract signing with all smiles and laughter. They signed the contract and looked to pose together as friends, only for Orton to turn and deliver a kick below the belt, and not stopping there as he continued to beat Rhodes bloody against the steel steps.

He positioned Rhodes against the steel steps as officials and Jelly Roll had made their way down to the ring to get involved, and Orton seemed a little hesitant after shoving Jelly Roll to the floor, leaving for the time being.

Orton returned a little bit later with a steel chair in hand, crashing it down onto Rhodes' head against the steel steps. He then left officials to tend to Rhodes while he sat on the chair in the ring with the WWE Championship belt sat on his lap. It is the first time Orton has turned heel in five years, having become WWE Champion during his last run as a heel.