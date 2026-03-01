Randy Orton Reflects On RKO-Ing 'Long-Time Friend' Cody Rhodes For Elimination Chamber Win

On the latest episode of "WWE SmackDown," Randy Orton chose not to RKO Cody Rhodes, despite having an opening to. When it arose again at WWE Elimination Chamber, though, Orton didn't hesitate to drop him with one in order to seal a big win.

While appearing on "ESPN SportsCenter," Orton reflected on the chaotic final moments of the 2026 Men's Elimination Chamber match, including that RKO to "The American Nightmare." "Anything can happen inside this dome, inside this cage. It is relentless," Orton said. "So many variables, so when that door opens and you get not one but two masked men, and then you get Drew McIntyre, I had to take advantage of the situation. I've been doing this forever and I know I can't do it literally forever, right? I'm at the tail-end of my career, so I've got to get it while the getting's good, my friend. Drew came in, he involved himself in the match, Cody was down. In a heartbeat, I made that decision to drop Cody with an RKO. Now, he's a long-time friend, I hate doing it. But do I really hate doing it? No, I don't. I'm going to WrestleMania. I'm main eventing WrestleMania. I deserve to be in the main event of WrestleMania."

For nearly 20 years, Rhodes and Orton have been linked as both joined WWE as generational wrestlers. From 2008 until 2010, Orton then guided Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr. in the heel stable known as Legacy.

According to Rhodes, his personal career might not be where it is now without Orton. When major opportunities have presented themselves, however, both men have proven that they will do what's necessary to obtain them, even at the expense of the other. In Orton's case, his RKO to Rhodes secured a win inside the Elimination Chamber, which guarantees "The Viper" an Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 42.

