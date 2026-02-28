WWE SmackDown Results 2/27 - Women's Tag Titles On The Line, Howdy Vs. Sikoa
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "SmackDown" on February 27, 2026, coming to you from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky!
On the eve of the Elimination Chamber PLE, the participants of the Men's Chamber match will meet in the ring.
Although Rhea Ripley will be competing in the Women's Chamber match, tonight she will focus on teaming up with IYO SKY to defend their tag titles against Lash Legend & Nia Jax.
A few weeks ago, Solo Sikoa took possession of the lantern belonging to the Wyatt Sicks. Last week, Sikos was hit from behind. Sikoa will face Uncle Howdy one-on-one.
Oba Femi has obliterated Kit Wilson twice, but The Miz offered to help him as the self-professed "Locker Room Leader". Femi rebuffed him and now they'll face off in the ring.
Following an interaction last week backstage, Jordynne Grace will take on Candice LeRae.
We hear from the Men's Elimination Chamber participants
Jey Uso was attacked backstage and loaded into an ambulance. Jacob Fatu yelled at Nick Aldis to find out who did it. Wrestlers and security are talking amongst themselves, trying to figure out what happened. Trick Williams approaches Aldis and says, " one man, four more to go." Je'Von Evans confronts Williams.
Drew McIntyre emerges from a stairwell in the crowd and claims he had nothing to do with it, as funny as it is. He has to buy a suite to his own show and "all I want to do is shake up the competition." As champion, he does what he wants, when he wants. Aldis demands McIntrye go to his office because he's got 20 guys who want to rip him apart. Rhodes challenges McIntyre to fight right now. McIntyre said no because it doesn't benefit him. Rhodes said his "entire championship reign has been spent running like a little b****!" As Rhodes said he was going to beat him tomorrow, Orton's music hit.
Orton said what happened to Uso sucks, but his only concern is winning the Chamber, beating McIntyre, and becoming 15-time World Champion. As Orton stood face to face with Rhodes, Williams came to the ring. He apologizes for interrupting, but he's the hottest thing going. He shouts out Bruno Mars for shouting him out. Tricky Willy brought his lemon pepper steppers, but he's interrupted by Evans. Evans said he heard him talking crazy, so let's get crazy. He's here to beat Orton as youngest World Champion in WWE history.
LA Knight says there's a lot of empty talk and promises. He said they all belong to him and the title belongs to me. Trick cut him off to say his line. Knight asked if he said, "whoop that Trick?" and hit him and they battled to the back. Orton took Evans down with a cutter and stared Rhodes down before leaving.
Solo Sikoa vs. Uncle Howdy
Sikoa comes to ring, carrying the lantern. Howdy follows.
Sikoa points at the lantern and yells something at Howdy before they lock up. Sikoa backs Howdy almost to the corner, when Howdy reverses and sends him into it. Sikoa shoved him and Howdy turned himself upside down in the corner. Sikoa put him in a side headlock and then exchanged blows. Howdy took him down with a shoulder tackle.
Sikoa rolled to the outside and hit Howdy with an uppercut when Howdy followed. He hit the ringpost when Howdy moved. Howdy drove it into the ringpost several times before dumping him into the time keeper's area. He then slammed Sikoa into the announce table before putting him back in the ring. Sikoa sent Howdy into the ringpost and he rolled out and crumpled to the floor.
After the break, Sikoa landed the Samoan Drop on Howdy. He dug his thumbs in Howdy's neck until Howdy got to his feet and bent Sikoa's thumb back. Howdy forced him into the corner and hit multiple forearms. Sikoa hit a spinning Sikoa Slam before going up top to deliver a splash, only for Howdy to kick out.
Winner: Uncle Howdy
Sikoa held his hand up before lowering it and lined up the Sister Abigail. He kissed him and yelled "yeah,yeah, yeah" and ate a Mandible Claw. Sikoa hit a Samoan Spike before hip checking him in the corner. Howdy connected with Sister Abigail for the win. As he was getting the lantern, Talla Tonga hit him with a big boot. He and the MFT left through the crowd with it. The Wyatts arrived, but it was too late.
Backstage, Aldis told McIntyre to leave and stay out trouble. Paul Heyman arrived with what's left of The Vision. He wants Logan Paul to replace Bronson Reed. He tried to impress Aldis by flexing his bicep in his face. Aldis said it's convenient that Uso was taken out and he sees the three of them. Aldis said it's an interesting proposition and to let him make some calls.