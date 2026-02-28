WWE SmackDown Results 2/27 - Women's Tag Titles On The Line, Howdy Vs. Sikoa

Jey Uso was attacked backstage and loaded into an ambulance. Jacob Fatu yelled at Nick Aldis to find out who did it. Wrestlers and security are talking amongst themselves, trying to figure out what happened. Trick Williams approaches Aldis and says, " one man, four more to go." Je'Von Evans confronts Williams.

Drew McIntyre emerges from a stairwell in the crowd and claims he had nothing to do with it, as funny as it is. He has to buy a suite to his own show and "all I want to do is shake up the competition." As champion, he does what he wants, when he wants. Aldis demands McIntrye go to his office because he's got 20 guys who want to rip him apart. Rhodes challenges McIntyre to fight right now. McIntyre said no because it doesn't benefit him. Rhodes said his "entire championship reign has been spent running like a little b****!" As Rhodes said he was going to beat him tomorrow, Orton's music hit.

Orton said what happened to Uso sucks, but his only concern is winning the Chamber, beating McIntyre, and becoming 15-time World Champion. As Orton stood face to face with Rhodes, Williams came to the ring. He apologizes for interrupting, but he's the hottest thing going. He shouts out Bruno Mars for shouting him out. Tricky Willy brought his lemon pepper steppers, but he's interrupted by Evans. Evans said he heard him talking crazy, so let's get crazy. He's here to beat Orton as youngest World Champion in WWE history.

LA Knight says there's a lot of empty talk and promises. He said they all belong to him and the title belongs to me. Trick cut him off to say his line. Knight asked if he said, "whoop that Trick?" and hit him and they battled to the back. Orton took Evans down with a cutter and stared Rhodes down before leaving.