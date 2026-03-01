Randy Orton Stuns Cody Rhodes With RKO, Wins Men's WWE Elimination Chamber Match

Randy Orton punched his ticket to WrestleMania 42, and possibly his 15th world championship, with a victory over Cody Rhodes, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams, Logan Paul, and LA Knight in the Elimination Chamber. Orton will go on to face either Rhodes or Drew McIntyre in Las Vegas, after McIntyre interfered in the match to prevent Rhodes from getting the victory.

After the match, an enraged "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis revealed on the post-show that due to McIntyre's actions, Rhodes would be getting another shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship. Rhodes and McIntyre will face off for the title on Friday.

As for the Chamber, it was Rhodes and Evans to start off the match, and "The American Nightmare" had to work to keep Evans grounded. Williams was the first man out of the pods, and he stared down fellow "WWE NXT" alum Evans. Williams hit a double chokeslam to his opponents ahead of Paul joining the fray. The three men already in the ring went after Paul and started beating him down to the delight of the crowd and sent him through the plexiglass of a pod.

It was Knight out next, and he too went right after Paul. Paul climbed up the cage to the pod, and Evans scaled the cage after him, with Knight climbing up the other side. Evans and Knight worked together to throw Paul off the top onto Williams and Rhodes below, then Knight hit a BFT to Evans on the top of the pod.

Orton was the last man to enter the bout and he hit draping DDTs to Paul and Williams. A recovered Evans hit a huge frog splash from the top of the pod to Williams, but Paul jumped in and hit a Paul-verizer to Evans and eliminated him.