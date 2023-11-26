Cody Rhodes Gets Emotional Discussing What Randy Orton Has Done For His WWE Career

WWE Survivor Series 2023 was emotional for Cody Rhodes. He picked up a victory in his first WarGames match — a concept created by his father — and got to welcome back former Legacy stablemate and mentor, Randy Orton. Orton returned to the ring as the final member of Rhodes' Survivor Series team after being out of action for well over a year following double back fusion surgery. Rhodes talked about his friend's return at the press conference following the premium live event.

"At the end of the match, Randy said to me, 'Thanks for the phone call.' And I wanted to tell him, 'Thanks for my career,'" Rhodes said as he began to choke up and get emotional. "I keep thinking this is going to end, right? I couldn't have got to where I got had I not been around Randy. Randy... you hear all these funny stories about him and all this nonsense. But as a performer, a professional wrestler, a WWE Superstar, what an astounding mentor he was to me. Truly. I'll never forget standing in the ring at the Royal Rumble when he won, pointing at the star WrestleMania sign and just thinking like, 'I want to be like him.'"

Rhodes and Orton were involved in a heel stable known as Legacy with Ted DiBiase Jr. on "WWE Raw" from 2008 to 2010. In storyline, Rhodes helped Orton win the 2009 Royal Rumble, though Orton would go on to lose to Triple H at WWE WrestleMania 25. Rhodes and Orton would remain real-life friends, with Orton at one point even teasing joining Rhodes in AEW. At this year's Survivor Series, Orton came out last to help his friend's team, hitting numerous finishers and setting Rhodes up for a Cross Rhodes on Damian Priest to win the match.