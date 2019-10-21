When it comes to understanding the industry, Randy Orton gets it. For over 15+ years, "The Apex Predator" has been one of the premier faces of WWE programming. When it comes to teasing the internet, he also understands how that works.

Earlier today, Orton posted a cryptic picture on his Instagram account. The photo shows Orton looking at a sign at says "ELITE LEVEL." The caption read "tick tock tick tock" and he tagged Riddick Moss, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, Luke Harper, AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

Jericho commented on the post, stating, "Send in a tape and some pix and I'll see what I Can do….??"

Back in 2010, it was reported that Orton signed a ten-year deal with WWE. With his contract coming up soon and Orton looking for an easier schedule, a tease to AEW could help in potential contract talks with both AEW and WWE. During a recent Twitch stream of Call of Duty, Orton praised AEW's debut on TNT, and also talking about doing a potential match with Sammy Guevara down the line.

"Cody and Sammy Guevara, that kid can do some s--t," Orton admitted. "I'd love to work with that kid. They had a great match. I thought opening the show with that match was a good idea and well received."

