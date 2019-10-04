Randy Orton let loose while playing Call Of Duty on Twitch last night. It appeared that the Viper had downed a few.

At one point Orton was all praise for AEW Dynamite's debut on Wednesday night on TNT. Orton praised the show for its atmosphere, noting that it had a "big show feel."

"Speaking of Vince, that AEW was f--king cool, huh? Did you watch that show last night? Oh my God!" Orton said. "I'll tell you what. It's that big match feel, the big show feel."

Orton also complimented the opening match on the show, featuring Cody defeating Sammy Guevara. Orton admitted that he would "love to work" with Guevara in the future.

"Cody and Sammy Guevara, that kid can do some s--t," Orton admitted. "I'd love to work with that kid. They had a great match. I thought opening the show with that match was a good idea and well received."

You can listen to Orton's comments below: