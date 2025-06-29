Triple H Comments On Cody Rhodes' KOTR Win Over Randy Orton At WWE Night Of Champions

Cody Rhodes is the 2025 WWE King of the Ring, winning the crown yesterday at Night of Champions after defeating Randy Orton in the KOTR tournament finals. Rhodes and Orton have a history dating back nearly twenty years and this was Rhodes' first singles victory over Orton in nearly fourteen years, last happening in September 2011. At the WWE Night of Champions Post-Show, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque commented on Rhodes becoming the 2025 King of the Ring.

"Randy Orton defining an era, Cody Rhodes arguably defining this moment of time that we're in right now, but the history between them, mentor-sort of student dynamic there, it was incredible to watch them do what they do," Triple H praised. "Two true pros like that going in the ring doing what they do lighting this place on fire, I mean it was incredible."

Triple H said that although he was backstage behind the stage, he felt immense energy from the Riyadh, Saudi Arabia crowd and that it was deafening in the Gorilla position. The WWE Hall of Famer was impressed that the fans were still energized after the PLE was over and was impressed with Rhodes' work not just in the match but all throughout the time he has been back in WWE since his 2022 return. With his King of the Ring win, Rhodes will be challenging John Cena at SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

"Just an incredible night for both of those guys but hats off to Cody Rhodes; since he has been back in WWE, he has been non-stop," Triple H said.

