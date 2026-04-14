Cody Rhodes Calls WWE Villain Pat McAfee 'A Full-Blown Rat'

The Undisputed WWE Championship feud between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton took an incredibly unexpected turn when it was revealed that ESPN host and former WWE commentator Pat McAfee was Orton's mystery ally. Things have only gotten more intense between Rhodes and the former NFL punter in recent weeks, with McAfee stealing the title belt from him during their most recent promo segment and subsequent beatdown. Rhodes appeared on "Get Up" on ESPN Tuesday morning and played a word association game, where he didn't mince words when asked about McAfee.

"A rat. A full-blown, full-blooded rat," Rhodes said. "Who is surrounded by people who don't tell him 'no' enough and now he's fully involved in what we're doing. Pat McAfee is on the marquee next to Randy Orton. No one expected that."

Rhodes explained that he and Orton have 20 years of history, and their fathers "came up on the roads" together. He said that Orton brought him into WWE, and his first match in the company was against "The Viper." Rhodes said that he learned everything it will take to beat Orton, from Orton.

"Get ready to look up at the lights, pal," Rhodes said. "All that love that exists between us got thrown away for this Pat McAfee element. Great, get ready to look up at the lights."

As for McAfee, Rhodes said that he thinks the star is treading water, for now, but he'll be in the "deep end" on Saturday. He said that he believes McAfee is the type to have to get ready.

"He clearly works hard, but this is a whole new ballgame for Pat and I don't know if he's ready," Rhodes said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit ESPN and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.