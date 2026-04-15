WWE's Damian Priest Gives Blunt Opinion On Pat McAfee Return Storyline: 'It Sucks'

Pat McAfee's promos following his addition to the Randy Orton-Cody Rhodes storyline have angered many fans, and it seems that even some WWE stars are unhappy with the situation, one of them being Damian Priest.

Priest, in an appearance on the "Gabby AF" podcast, bluntly said that he hates the controversial promos that McAfee has cut, where the former NFL star criticized the product and the low ticket sales for WrestleMania 42

"It sucks," he said. "I'm not a fan. [I'm] Somebody who knows Pat, get along with him, but the [storyline] — I don't know. For me, that's not my taste. I don't think it helps anything. He didn't need it. I know I'm sure a lot of people are not going to be happy that I said that, but in the locker room, specifically, like a lot of us weren't happy and that's real. I was asked by some of the younger talent like what did I think and I thought it was bull."

Priest also criticized WWE's decision to allow McAfee to curse on television, when others in the promotion aren't allowed to do so. He feels that a full-time WWE star could benefit more from using expletives on WWE television than a part-time player like McAfee.

"We're a PG show, right? But he could come in and he could throw F bombs and say whatever he wants. For me, that's like one of those things that so many other talent, even from one word, could benefit from, and it's like, 'Wow, now they're up here.' Instead, you take somebody who's not even here all the time and gets away with saying something like that, who doesn't even need it. Not going to lie, it kind of pi**ed me off."

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion admitted that no one backstage in WWE was pleased with what McAfee said, with the wrestlers having various reasons to be unhappy with it. He noted how CM Punk expressed his frustration a certain way, while the unanimous opinion backstage was for McAfee not to have the mic on him.