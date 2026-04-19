WWE WrestleMania 42 Night One: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Seth Rollins and GUNTHER clashed in singles action for the first time in seven years at WWE WrestleMania 42 Saturday, and while the story between the two men was thin, there was no way this match wasn't going to be good. Rollins and GUNTHER are two of the best technical wrestlers WWE has across both rosters right now, and both of them are hardened veterans who have proven time and time again that they can make in-ring magic with whatever little they're given. There was no way this match was going to be bad, and, for the most part, it wasn't. Rollins and GUNTHER were on their way to a Loved from this writer, but with just one inclusion, this match went from Match of the Night contender to the unfortunate subject of this opinion column. Bron Breakker soured this match's finish, with the speed of his famous Spear.

Rollins and GUNTHER was reaching its climax. Both men have taken everything: Rollins had nearly choked GUNTHER out, GUNTHER had tried to put Rollins through a table, and Rollins seemed to be on the precipice of a well-deserved victory after putting GUNTHER's cranium into the unforgiving announce table with a stomp. However, before anyone could even utter a bark, Breakker returned and speared Rollins into the barricade. From there, GUNTHER only needed to cinch in the simplest of Sleeper Holds in order to steal the victory. The whole finish lasted about five minutes — absolutely not more than ten. Again, this was after these two had waged utter war on each other, with moments that highlighted their resiliency. Rollins had fought out of a Sleeper Hold minutes prior. Why is that what puts him away? It was an anticlimactic, near-senseless finish for a match that, by all accounts, would have been the must-watch highlight of the night.

That's even before you realize that Rollins and GUNTHER wasn't the original plan. Reportedly, Rollins' original WrestleMania 42 opponent was slated to be Breakker (if you can believe it), but their program was halted because of Breakker's major hernia injury. While I'm glad to see that Breakker is recovering well, it makes you wonder. If Breakker was cleared to give Rollins a nasty spear into the barricade, you'd imagine he's cleared to compete, right? If he's cleared to compete, why not just...run Rollins and Breakker? Yes, it's hard to make a WrestleMania build overnight...but they did with Rollins and GUNTHER, who have so little history. Rollins and Breakker was right there. Just run it.

This was a good match that was ruined by the ending...and by Breakker's second spear, which barely grazed Rollins. Hopefully they can make up for this at Backlash.

Written by Angeline Phu