GUNTHER Chokes Out Seth Rollins With Help From Bron Breakker At WWE WrestleMania 42

"The Ring General" GUNTHER has made his career out of killing the careers of others, but whether he would've put "The Visionary" Seth Rollins to sleep without the help of Bron Breakker remains unclear. GUNTHER and Rollins took to WWE WrestleMania 42 for a first-ever clash Saturday, but in the middle of a gridlocked match, Breakker charged Las Vegas to give GUNTHER a helping hand, in the form of a Spear.

The early match goings were less-than-desirable for GUNTHER. GUNTHER struggled as Rollins raked at his eyes, tossed him into the barricade, threw chairs at him, and stuck two middle fingers at him — all before the bell had even rung. Once the match officially went underway, GUNTHER attempted to strongarm Rollins into submission, like he had to many veterans before, but Rollins' rage carried him as he humiliated "The Ring General" with stomps to the face and a hard-hitting Buckle Bomb.

Things went from tense to ugly quickly. Chops were exchanged, Superplexes shook Allegiant Stadium, and Rollins tried for a Sleeper Hold of his own, only for each man to refuse defeat. Both men eventually went to the outside, where Rollins and GUNTHER attempted to put each other through the announce tables. Rollins laid out GUNTHER with a stomp before Allegiant Stadium's hearts leaped into their throats. Rollins looked up, and was immediately Speared by a charging Breakker. From there, GUNTHER merely needed a solid Sleeper Hold to win the match.

Breakker was originally slated to be Rollins' WrestleMania opponent, but was benched after he sustained a major hernia injury. Interestingly, Breakker has reportedly been cleared to compete since early April, but by then, plans for Rollins and GUNTHER were already in stone. It is unclear if Breakker's interference is the start of the originally-planned Breakker/Rollins program, or if Rollins will continue to feud with GUNTHER post-WrestleMania.